Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43.31 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $813.22 million and approximately $43.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.79 or 0.05002934 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00027042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12299503 USD and is down -9.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $47,154,867.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.