Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,464,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

