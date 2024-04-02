Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

ONB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

ONB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 1,201,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,331. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 161,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

