Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMC. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 382,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,664. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

