OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $442.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.80. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 267.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneSpan by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

