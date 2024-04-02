Orchid Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Orchid has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $132.63 million and $7.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00023914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,757.82 or 1.00135115 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00137007 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13557723 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,194,025.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

