Orchid Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.80 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $128.09 million and $6.80 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007568 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00024242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00014657 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,376.08 or 1.00331776 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00135271 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.13557723 USD and is down -9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,194,025.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.