Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.
View Our Latest Report on Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Price Performance
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Trading Halts Explained
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.