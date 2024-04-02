Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.93.

Shares of ORE remained flat at C$1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 149,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

