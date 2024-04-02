ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

