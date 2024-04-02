ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ORIX by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.11. 8,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX has a one year low of $81.05 and a one year high of $113.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

