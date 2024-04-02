Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after purchasing an additional 565,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,554,000 after buying an additional 39,172 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after buying an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after acquiring an additional 137,486 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

