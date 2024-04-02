Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after acquiring an additional 44,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.89. 187,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,854. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

