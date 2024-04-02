Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,251,000 after acquiring an additional 518,271 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,656,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.