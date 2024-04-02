Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $166,970,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,262. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

