Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VO traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $245.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,459. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $224.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

