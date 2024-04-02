Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,715 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lennar by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Lennar Trading Down 3.6 %

LEN traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.83. 611,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

