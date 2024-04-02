Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDP stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $96.76. 1,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,514. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.68 and a one year high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.86.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

