Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $302,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $477.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,914. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $445.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

