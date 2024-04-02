Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,248 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,360. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

