Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 379 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 797,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,772. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

