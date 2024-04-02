Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.7 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $18.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.12. The company had a trading volume of 300,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,176. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $504.08 and a 200 day moving average of $477.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

