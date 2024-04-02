Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

