Osmosis Market Capitalization Tops $814.54 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $814.54 million and $38.62 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Osmosis
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,281,040 coins and its circulating supply is 651,267,737 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Osmosis
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
