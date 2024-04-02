Oxen (OXEN) Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Oxen has a market cap of $10.65 million and $6,133.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,818.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.16 or 0.00980207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.05 or 0.00164171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00052373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00185562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00134164 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,349,898 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

