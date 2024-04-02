PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Down 1.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.66 and last traded at $121.64. Approximately 336,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,275,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.51.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.