Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.42

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 915015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $240,963.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,371 shares of company stock valued at $459,806. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

