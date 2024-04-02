Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.06

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 245244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Paladin Energy’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

