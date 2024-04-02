Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,794 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,849 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

