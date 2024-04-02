Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,496 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.79.

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $493.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $498.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.81 and a 200-day moving average of $403.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.