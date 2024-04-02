Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
