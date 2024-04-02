Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,346,000 after acquiring an additional 41,175 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $109.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.85.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

