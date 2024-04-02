Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Stratus Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Stratus Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Stratus Properties Stock Performance

STRS stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 85.74%.

Stratus Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.