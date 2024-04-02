Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.27 and a 200 day moving average of $209.46. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

