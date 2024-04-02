Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

