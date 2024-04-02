Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $271.45 and last traded at $272.12. 1,520,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,901,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.