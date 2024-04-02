Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 31,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $258.24 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total value of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

