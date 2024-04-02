Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 816.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VGLT opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
