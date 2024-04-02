Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

