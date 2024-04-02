Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 186,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 326.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Company Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

