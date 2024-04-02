Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,989,000.

Shares of JMOM opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

