Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 439,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

