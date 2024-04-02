Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,132 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Price Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $369.49 million, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.