Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 786 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE OXY opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

