Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of CRWD opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

