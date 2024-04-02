Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.59 and a twelve month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. 45.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

