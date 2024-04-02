Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$27.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

