Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,153. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.98 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

