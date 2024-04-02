Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 1,268 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,083 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 949,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,858. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

