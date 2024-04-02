Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.34. 361,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,846. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

