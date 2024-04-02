Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 103,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 669,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. The stock had a trading volume of 176,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

